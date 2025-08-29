Alfred Grasso Sells 5,356 Shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,356 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $129,293.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,866.16. The trade was a 12.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alfred Grasso also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, August 27th, Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $137,939.36.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.