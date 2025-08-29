Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 55,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.