Albar Capital Partners LLP Invests $11.42 Million in Dover Corporation $DOV

Albar Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,000. Dover comprises 5.2% of Albar Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Dover by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $7,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dover by 112.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $6,037,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $9,989,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 0.6%

DOV stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.