Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 216.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $849,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,680,505.46. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,445,355 shares of company stock worth $192,533,558. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

