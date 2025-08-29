Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

