Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $14,752,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 109,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,085.60. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 242,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,164,400. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,715 shares of company stock worth $49,194,321. 11.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Affirm by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Affirm by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,475,000. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Affirm by 543.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,977,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

