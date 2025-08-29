Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Lowered by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.0% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,415,580. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $168.58 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

