Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.74, but opened at $89.01. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $99.12, with a volume of 3,587,328 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,556,000 after purchasing an additional 179,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,463,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,031,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

