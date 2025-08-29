980,682 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 980,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 156.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,045,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,591,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 689,784 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,081,000 after purchasing an additional 241,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CAKE opened at $62.04 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $816,121.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,379.28. The trade was a 64.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,105,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,331.04. This trade represents a 45.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,643 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

