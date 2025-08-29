89,900 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.80.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.48%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $828,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,425.68. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $168,924.72. Following the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,208.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

