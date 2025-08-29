77,300 Shares in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 121.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after buying an additional 356,094 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 88,484 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NAPCO Security Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NAPCO Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

