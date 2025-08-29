700 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Acquired by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.60.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,862,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $266.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.67 and a 200 day moving average of $294.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.01 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.