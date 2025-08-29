60,108 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Bought by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $56,053,000. Netflix comprises 2.2% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,163 shares of company stock valued at $151,917,174. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,231.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,231.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,116.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.80 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

