53,500 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT Acquired by Aragon Global Management LP

Aragon Global Management LP purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Rocket Companies accounts for about 0.2% of Aragon Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,470,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,704,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,559 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,113,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Rocket Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

RKT opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

