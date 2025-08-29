500 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,349,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,534,000 after acquiring an additional 263,604 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 133.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.