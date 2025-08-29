3M Company $MMM Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 3M by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,921,000 after acquiring an additional 145,146 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $2,506,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 122.7% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $157.58 on Friday. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $121.98 and a 12-month high of $164.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average of $147.45.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

