36,297 Shares in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rudius Management LP bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 149,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Everus Construction Group Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of ECG stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everus Construction Group

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.