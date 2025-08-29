22,224 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Acquired by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GDX stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

