12,483 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV Bought by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 669.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 36.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in DoubleVerify by 32.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 503,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,891,000 after acquiring an additional 984,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 68.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DV opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DoubleVerify has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

