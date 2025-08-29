1,221,793 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,221,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,681,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of ExlService as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in ExlService by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in ExlService by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $52.43.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The company had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

