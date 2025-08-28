Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,328 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,814 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $53,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,040,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,027,000 after purchasing an additional 233,252 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,791,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,870 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,368,000 after purchasing an additional 778,861 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,624,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 284,624 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

