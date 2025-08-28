Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) vs. Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -32.82% -109.95% -38.25% Zevia PBC -8.97% -27.86% -17.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jones Soda and Zevia PBC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $19.16 million 1.12 -$9.90 million ($0.05) -3.70 Zevia PBC $155.05 million 1.31 -$20.00 million ($0.22) -12.30

Jones Soda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zevia PBC. Zevia PBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jones Soda, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of Zevia PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Jones Soda shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Zevia PBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jones Soda and Zevia PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zevia PBC 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zevia PBC has a consensus price target of $4.61, suggesting a potential upside of 70.52%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Jones Soda.

Risk & Volatility

Jones Soda has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zevia PBC has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zevia PBC beats Jones Soda on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Soda

(Get Free Report)

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name. It also offers co-brand and private label products; fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime; food products; and other products comprising teas, lemonade, vitamin enhanced waters, hydration beverages, and naturally flavored sparkling waters. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and directly to national and regional retail accounts, as well as in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, sandwich shops, and burger restaurants; sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items; and licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.