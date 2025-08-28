Zacks Research Upgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Strong-Buy

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.46.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 103,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 88,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,171,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after buying an additional 267,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

