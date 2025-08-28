Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of FIS Q3 Earnings

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.85 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,019,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,130,403,000 after acquiring an additional 376,499 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,274,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,697,000 after purchasing an additional 466,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,288,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,820,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,032,000 after purchasing an additional 419,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.