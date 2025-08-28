Zacks Research Downgrades Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) to Hold

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Mission Produce Stock Up 0.2%

AVO stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $881.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.57. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.15 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $40,005.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,038.66. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 1,255.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

