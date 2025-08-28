Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $215.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.6316.
WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.
Shares of WIX opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average of $162.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $114.89 and a 12 month high of $247.11.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Wix.com announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
