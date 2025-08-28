Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $215.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.6316.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wix.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com Trading Up 3.6%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 4.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $5,367,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 27.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Wix.com by 148.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average of $162.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $114.89 and a 12 month high of $247.11.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.