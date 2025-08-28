Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 219,554,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 115,512,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Wishbone Gold Stock Down 7.0%

The stock has a market cap of £7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.28.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

