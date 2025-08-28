Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 13.1% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded up 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.64 ($0.02). 350,743,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 111,234,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Wishbone Gold Trading Down 7.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

