WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) COO R Jarrett Lilien Sells 12,500 Shares

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,036,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,382.98. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Jarrett Lilien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of WisdomTree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $333,250.00.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of WT opened at $13.45 on Thursday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 23.5% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 935,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,266,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after buying an additional 2,235,413 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,698,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,003,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,500,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 142,226 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.90 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

