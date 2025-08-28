Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WSM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.65.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $192.61 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,617,782.86. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $6,349,680 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $190,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,442.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 445.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $237,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.