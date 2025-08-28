Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene Zamiska Sells 814 Shares

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene Zamiska sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $64,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,450.20. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ WDC opened at $80.67 on Thursday. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $80.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Western Digital by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

