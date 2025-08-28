Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.09 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 888.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

