Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 38.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $176.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.67 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average of $167.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

