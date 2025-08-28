Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $484.1667.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

WSO opened at $409.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.41 and its 200 day moving average is $468.05. Watsco has a 12-month low of $397.73 and a 12-month high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

