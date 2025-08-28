Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Bought by Broyhill Asset Management LLC

Broyhill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Broyhill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,709,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,633,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,456,000 after purchasing an additional 177,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Waste Management stock opened at $225.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

