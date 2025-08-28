WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 402.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th.
WAM Research Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $243.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45.
About WAM Research
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Research
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The Uber Eats Partnership Fueling Serve Robotics’ Growth
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.