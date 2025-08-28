WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 402.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45.

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

