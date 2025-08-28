Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

