Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Bank of America

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.