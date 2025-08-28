Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.42. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,522,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,701,000 after buying an additional 771,796 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,789,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,257,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,553,000 after buying an additional 195,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,095,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

