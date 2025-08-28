VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,377 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.