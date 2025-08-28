Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Position Decreased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.2% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $71,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $318.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $319.25. The company has a market capitalization of $522.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

