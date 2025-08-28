Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $72.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

