Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND is TD Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $36,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,160,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,441,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2419 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.