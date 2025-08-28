Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Cut by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $594.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $595.14. The firm has a market cap of $714.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

