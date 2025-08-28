Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,704,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,197,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,511,000 after purchasing an additional 87,965 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,286,000 after purchasing an additional 109,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VOE opened at $173.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.