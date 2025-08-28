Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $295.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

