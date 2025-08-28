Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Position Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $254.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

