Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 110,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.