Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $139.72 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.50.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

