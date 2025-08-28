Utah Medical Products, Inc. $UTMD Shares Acquired by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $61.12 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $196.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.